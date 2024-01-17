Previous
Weak Winter Sun by bluemoon
Photo 718

Weak Winter Sun

17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Lovely! Looks very cold!
January 18th, 2024  
amyK ace
I do love how a winter sun has a distinctive look and you’ve captured it well.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise