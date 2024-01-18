Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 719
Winter Male Goldfinch
Recipe: Take one less than tack sharp photo shot through a dirty window, add a little glow and call it good! :) Yup, too lazy to go out and find something today!!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1023
photos
89
followers
79
following
196% complete
View this month »
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th January 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
male
,
goldfinch
,
flurries
Dave
ace
This is beautiful. Nice dreamy soft focus. Can't even tell the window is dirty.
January 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Well your recipe cooked up a fabulous image. Great composition and so nice how the different colors softly meld together. And for the creme de la creme you added the fantastic bokehlicious in the background.
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close