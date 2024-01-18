Previous
Winter Male Goldfinch by bluemoon
Photo 719

Winter Male Goldfinch

Recipe: Take one less than tack sharp photo shot through a dirty window, add a little glow and call it good! :) Yup, too lazy to go out and find something today!!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
This is beautiful. Nice dreamy soft focus. Can't even tell the window is dirty.
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Well your recipe cooked up a fabulous image. Great composition and so nice how the different colors softly meld together. And for the creme de la creme you added the fantastic bokehlicious in the background.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise