Hawk Talk

I first heard the hawks screeching, then I spotted the female sitting on the branch and then the male came over and landed. She appeared to be giving him hell about something. In the very next frame he was outta there! Off he flew!



Actually after some googling to see the difference in the sexes, the females are 25% larger than the males SO it looks like maybe he's the one giving her a hard time!



This is the first time I've seen two interact and never have I gotten a picture of two together.