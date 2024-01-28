Previous
Eagle Fight by bluemoon
Eagle Fight

This was the craziest thing I've ever seen. Two young Bald Eagles were just flying away from me when all of a sudden they flew close together and then started an epic battle in the air. One was actually upside-down and at one point their claws appeared to be locked.

It was like the Olympics slogan...the Joy of Winning because I got to witness this event, followed by the Agony of Defeat when I opened the images in Lightroom and confirmed all my fears...no real useable images but I'm posting one anyway just to document it happened!

I would have gladly donated one of my kidneys on the spot for an 800mm lens!!! :)
Paula Fontanini

Christine Sztukowski
Stunning
January 29th, 2024  
kali
wow great that you had your camera ready
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Neat
January 29th, 2024  
Larry Steager
Great capture.
January 29th, 2024  
