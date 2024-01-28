Eagle Fight

This was the craziest thing I've ever seen. Two young Bald Eagles were just flying away from me when all of a sudden they flew close together and then started an epic battle in the air. One was actually upside-down and at one point their claws appeared to be locked.



It was like the Olympics slogan...the Joy of Winning because I got to witness this event, followed by the Agony of Defeat when I opened the images in Lightroom and confirmed all my fears...no real useable images but I'm posting one anyway just to document it happened!



I would have gladly donated one of my kidneys on the spot for an 800mm lens!!! :)