Barred Owl

I haven't seen any Owls for weeks and I was so happy to stumble onto this one. The sun was shining and it was much easier to get a photo of him today than it was on a late afternoon in December when it was nearly dark.



Everytime I spot one of these sweet Barred Owls they just sit there and let me take as many pictures as I want as long as I keep my distance unlike the Eagles and Hawks that require a more stealthy approach! I can even talk to them and it doesn't seem to bother them a bit.