Previous
Photo 752
Surprise! A deer
Was out in the thick of things looking for the Saw-Whet Owl yesterday when I turned around and saw her fairly close to me. She saw me before I saw her...I was the deer in headlights!!
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1063
photos
92
followers
79
following
206% complete
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
746
747
748
749
750
237
751
752
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th February 2024 3:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
trees
,
deer
,
doe
Dorothy
ace
What a big nose you have! Nice lashes. That’s a great close up.
February 21st, 2024
