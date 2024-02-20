Previous
Surprise! A deer by bluemoon
Surprise! A deer

Was out in the thick of things looking for the Saw-Whet Owl yesterday when I turned around and saw her fairly close to me. She saw me before I saw her...I was the deer in headlights!!
20th February 2024

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Dorothy
What a big nose you have! Nice lashes. That’s a great close up.
February 21st, 2024  
