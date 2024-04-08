Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 765
Osprey
It's taken a while but my son built me a new computer and it's crazy fast compared to my old one! Hopefully I can figure it all out! :)
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1078
photos
92
followers
61
following
209% complete
View this month »
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th April 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
george wyth state park
Dorothy
ace
Marvellous photo. Hope you get the hang of your computer!
April 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a fabulous shot. Good luck with your new computer fav
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close