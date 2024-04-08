Previous
Osprey by bluemoon
Osprey

It's taken a while but my son built me a new computer and it's crazy fast compared to my old one! Hopefully I can figure it all out! :)
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Marvellous photo. Hope you get the hang of your computer!
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fabulous shot. Good luck with your new computer fav
April 9th, 2024  
