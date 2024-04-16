Previous
Sunset Snack by bluemoon
Photo 774

Sunset Snack

After a day of severe thunderstorm warnings & tornado watches the skies finally cleared up this evening so took a quick drive and there were two Ospreys out tonight as the sun was about to set. Looks like he was having a little snack before bedtime.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
212% complete

