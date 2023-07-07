Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Dad Being Stern
He was not happy with me!
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
815
photos
60
followers
53
following
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
198
544
545
199
546
68
200
547
Views
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th July 2023 2:07pm
