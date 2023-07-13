Sign up
201 / 365
Iowa Countryside
We did eventually get a quick downpour out of these clouds which we needed.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
corn
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
iowa
,
corn field
,
z9
Dawn
ace
A nice looking cornfield , do like the sky .
July 14th, 2023
