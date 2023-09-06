Previous
Barred Owl Sittin in a Tree! by bluemoon
210 / 365

Barred Owl Sittin in a Tree!

Not the perfect set up...fading light, falling leaves and too many twigs BUT I'll take it. Getting an owl is truly a "Once in a Blue Moon" event for me!! :)
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
*lynn ace
What a great capture!
September 7th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I, too, would be thrilled! I've heard them while visiting my daughters of both coasts, but I've yet to see one in nature! Kudos to you!
September 7th, 2023  
