Previous
210 / 365
Barred Owl Sittin in a Tree!
Not the perfect set up...fading light, falling leaves and too many twigs BUT I'll take it. Getting an owl is truly a "Once in a Blue Moon" event for me!! :)
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
2
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
owl
raptor
barred owl
george wyth state park
*lynn
What a great capture!
September 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I, too, would be thrilled! I've heard them while visiting my daughters of both coasts, but I've yet to see one in nature! Kudos to you!
September 7th, 2023
