Previous
211 / 365
North Dakota Pelicans
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
907
photos
71
followers
55
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
621
622
623
624
625
70
211
626
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:02pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
pelicans
,
north dakota
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
September 27th, 2023
