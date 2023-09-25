Sign up
Big Sky Country
Montana...they don't call it Big Sky Country for nothing! The views are unlike any other....no matter what direction you look, 360° the scenery is spectacular, magnificent, awe-inspiring!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Paula Fontanini
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th September 2023 12:10pm
Tags
nature
,
mountains
,
montana
,
big sky country
,
glacier national park
Lesley
Wow, busy skies
October 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Oh my gosh! You've captured so much depth here.
October 31st, 2023
