Elm Tree of Life

New mosaic at Finsbury Park by Carrie Reichardt, Karen Francesca and ATM, incorporating local stories. The area has undergone a lot of change in the last few years - it's positively chi chi. Arty cinemas, organic shops and hipster hangouts, and a massive M&S food outlet. And the new tube entrance is open avoiding the need to go under the grotty rail tunnel where the old Finsbury Park is very much in evidence. On my way to visit the flat.
A restless night what with all the panicking but at least there has been some semblance of talking going on today - not that that will necessarily have any positive outcome. But while people talk, there is hope.
Went to the flat early to check out the bathroom and what remains doing - they're due back tomorrow. Then back to finish packing and gathering all the food and gubbins - feeling ever so tired. Packed the car and left in good time to get to our Landmark Trust cottage on the banks of the River Great Ouse. A cup of tea and shortbread biscuits while unpacking and Dave got the fire going. An evening chilling, getting the devices connected to my work phone hotspot (no WiFi in these places), and cooking a prawn and courgette spelt thing.
3 good things
1. Talking.
2. A log fire.
3. A proper pantry to store our food.