Wicken Fen

Spot the wind pump. Originally used to drain the fens, but now along with a more modern pump used to pump water into the fens to keep this precious landscape wet. Returning for lunch from our short circuit around Sedge Fen, one of the last undrained remnants of the East Anglian fens. The peat soil is still 3 metres deep in places.



Comfortable night's sleep in the big bed with fluffy duvet. Was able to keep the feelings of dread and impending doom at bay until light. The advice not to look at the news too much helping. Woke to find outside quite damp after overnight rain. Porridge for breakfast before grabbing boots and gaiters and driving to Wicken Fen, only 10 mins away.



Morning on the main site wondering round the boardwalk surrounded by tall sedge and and boggy gleams of water. Watched bullfinches, tits and chaffinches from one of the hides. Lunch of jacket potato and cheese in the cafe and a longer 4-mile walk around the 'lodes' - what they call the water courses - Monk's Lode, Burwell Lode and Wicken Lode.



Sun briefly tried to emerge but otherwise it stayed fairly gloomy. Saw loads of bird life on the Mere. Managed to spot teal and heard wigeon but our water bird knowledge is sadly lacking. Also a kingfisher and a charm of goldfinches. Spotted the Highland cattle and Konik ponies used to graze the fen.



Returned to light the fire, and drink tea with shortbread biscuits by its warmth. Dave has prepared the batter for the pancakes. Daffodils left by the housekeeper have come out in time for St David's Day.



The invasion of Ukraine continues.



3 good things

1. Saw my first kingfisher (I know, shocking), and thrilled to see bullfinches - so rare in London now.

2. Gaiters! Can't believe we've not dug them out before now, especially with all those muddy Epping Forest walks we've done - my walking trousers unmudspattered and ready to walk another day.

3. Pancakes to come...



1 March 2022

Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire