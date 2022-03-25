Previous
A walk in the park by boxplayer
A walk in the park

Park busy with people enjoying the sunshine. This really bright weather not set to continue so hardly surprising. I'd walked here at lunchtime even though I'd been tempted to just have lunch in the garden - better for me to get a brisk walk in.

Working from home and despite the sun, was very cool in the bedroom. Wrapped my sister's Galway shawl around me. Another less than manic day thank goodness and got 2 of my team's monthly conversations under my belt.

3 good things
1. Lunch in a sunny park - emmental and mushroom toastie from the gallery café. Brought back more mint Magnums, mustn't let that become too much of a habit!
2. Halloumi peppers and home made chips roasting in the oven for supper.
3. Washing put outside to dry. Love the smell of outside on clean clothes.

25 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles ace
Love this walk in the park & love even more the song The Galway Shawl. Preferably listened to in Ireland, even better!
March 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely springlike scene. I also adore line-dried laundry!
March 25th, 2022  
