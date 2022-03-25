Previous
Next
Vox by boxplayer
Photo 1713

Vox

I'd seen this around for a while and eventually picked it up in a charity shop. Interesting premise and absorbing enough to pass the time. But plot seemed a bit over-complicated and hard to follow especially the resolution. Just average really.

A walk in the park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-25

25 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Hmm I have had this on my shelf for ages and keep putting it off. Hmmm.
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise