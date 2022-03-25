Sign up
Photo 1713
Vox
I'd seen this around for a while and eventually picked it up in a charity shop. Interesting premise and absorbing enough to pass the time. But plot seemed a bit over-complicated and hard to follow especially the resolution. Just average really.
A walk in the park
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-25
25 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6583
photos
119
followers
128
following
469% complete
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
80
81
1711
82
1712
83
1713
84
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
25th March 2022 5:56pm
Tags
book
,
snake
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
vox
,
read books
,
christina dalcher
Lesley
ace
Hmm I have had this on my shelf for ages and keep putting it off. Hmmm.
March 25th, 2022
