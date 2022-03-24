Previous
Plane trees and daffodils by boxplayer
Plane trees and daffodils

Daffs in amongst the circle of plane trees in Green Park.

A yellower shade of pale https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-24

24 March 2022
Green Park SW1
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
