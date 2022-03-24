A yellower shade of pale

More daffs in Green Park. Like this paler yellow variety. The sunny weather continues with the same pattern - frosty mornings followed by a fair amount of warmth. P and A along with the interns in the office today which was nice (even if P and A had to change seats to get away from the woman in Commercial who's on the phone constantly).
In less good news, J our team leader has been signed off work for at least 4 weeks. Been taking on too much. That leaves R and I holding the fort. Really hoping we can get some interest in the temp promotion for our vacancy.
No good news on Ukraine. I know Nato are trying to reassure Ukraine and other worried states that they've (sort of) got their backs, but all I can hear is the rattling of more sabres.
3 good things
1. Warm sunshine - ate my smoked salmon and scrambled eggs lunch sitting outside Papa Bruno's.
2. Hiked over to Leonidas to get nicer chocs for our anniversary.
3. Anniversary supper of comfort food, tuna pasta.