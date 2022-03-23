Goat willow

Or often known as pussy willow. Spring springing all over in Epping Forest.
A long day, recceing Dave's birthday day out in a couple of weeks. Much fun and the most perfect sunny day with quite a lot of warmth in it, but quite exhausted now.
Set off bright and breezy just gone 8 to catch the train to Chingford, watching all the commuters setting off in the opposite direction for a day at work. Breakfast of veggie sausage sandwiches at the Holly Trail Café sitting outside in the morning sun. 5-mile walk south through the forest back to Walthamstow. Still lots of mud and all-out bogs - glad I'd persuaded Dave to wear his proper walking boots. Birds cheeping cheerily, crows, magpies and the sound of woodpeckers woodpeckering most noticeable.
God's Own Junkyard and associated taprooms and gin palace were closed, so, tired and thirsty, we tried out lunch at the new Vestry House café. Nice toastie sitting in their delightful garden. Walk via the town hall to the park and out again to catch a bus to the wetlands. A short walk through the northern section brought us out at the top of Blackhorse Lane to check out taproom options along the so-called Blackhorse Beer Mile.
This area is still full of small factories and light industry but there are an increasing number of local breweries now operating here. We knew of 4 but found 2 more we hadn't realised were there. Most were shut on a weekday, but we had a drink (stout and aperol spritz) on Signature Brew's terrace.
Walked round the corner to the massive Truman's Social Club - open but very quiet - and as we were at the bar, S and I turned up which was a lovely surprise. We sat outside catching up over a couple of drinks. S has now retired. Ended the day at Yasar's Kitchen before stumbling home.
3 good things
1. Limpy had made herself a comfortable little snug in the remains of the Cana lilies and was curled up asleep there first thing.
2. Perfect weather for a morning walk in the forest when other people are at work.
3. Truman's Social Club is great - lots of space inside and out, ping pong tables, board games, free films and lots of events planned.
23 March 2022
Epping Forest, Woodford