L'Hirondelle omelette

L'Hirondelle Algerian coffee shop round the corner in Hoe Street has been around for as long as we've been in Walthamstow. At some later point, they opened L'Hirondelle Kitchen at the top of the high street (at least I presume it's the same people). Never been in until today. Lovely food.



We sat outside in the fresh breeze to reduce the COVID risk. Dave sporting his £17 quilted hooded gilet find from TKMaxx.



3 good things

1. Found Baci Italian chocs in TKMaxx, love them! That's actually really not a good thing...

2. Convinced Dave to play a game of Bananagrams with me.

3. I've given in and ordered Trivial Pursuit.



30 March 2022

Walthamstow E17