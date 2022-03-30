Previous
L'Hirondelle omelette by boxplayer
89 / 365

L'Hirondelle omelette

L'Hirondelle Algerian coffee shop round the corner in Hoe Street has been around for as long as we've been in Walthamstow. At some later point, they opened L'Hirondelle Kitchen at the top of the high street (at least I presume it's the same people). Never been in until today. Lovely food.

We sat outside in the fresh breeze to reduce the COVID risk. Dave sporting his £17 quilted hooded gilet find from TKMaxx.

3 good things
1. Found Baci Italian chocs in TKMaxx, love them! That's actually really not a good thing...
2. Convinced Dave to play a game of Bananagrams with me.
3. I've given in and ordered Trivial Pursuit.

30 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles ace
I’m tempted by your lunch….not sitting outside in the cold though! Not because I’m soft it just means the food goes cold quickly!
Better safer than sorry though with the big birthday coming up!
March 30th, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
I understand avoiding COVID risk, but looks like a very cold lunch… But is shows pleasure.
March 30th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Looks very appetising! And good to hear you take steps to reduce the Covid risk. It's far from over......
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
