118 / 365
Westminster Cathedral
From Cardinal Place. Had come this way after work to pop into M&S but they didn't have anything interesting.
3 good things
1. Rhubarb in the veg bag.
2. Dave's got his hands on several bags of free seed potatoes - now we just need soil in one if the new raised beds.
3. Evenings noticeably lighter already.
28 April 2022
Victoria SW1
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
118
Photo Details
Tags
modern architecture
,
shopping mall
,
westminster cathedral
,
cardinal place
