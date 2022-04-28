Previous
Westminster Cathedral by boxplayer
118 / 365

Westminster Cathedral

From Cardinal Place. Had come this way after work to pop into M&S but they didn't have anything interesting.

3 good things
1. Rhubarb in the veg bag.
2. Dave's got his hands on several bags of free seed potatoes - now we just need soil in one if the new raised beds.
3. Evenings noticeably lighter already.

28 April 2022
Victoria SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
