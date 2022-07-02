Hipster hangout

A proper shop has finally moved into the old ironmonger's in the village - has been a revolving art gallery-type place for ages. The usual Hackney hipster stuff - all muted colours and minimalism. Some pleasant stuff but a lot of it rather samey.
Dave still not really turned the corner - very tired and washed out but he did come out into the garden for breakfast.
I cycled to Pilates and on to the village to pick up more fruit - buying some gorgeous pecorino which I seem to have almost scoffed totally since coming home with it.
3 good things
1. Deliveroo - was able to get groceries delivered to mum in about 15 minutes as her bus route is out till Monday.
2. Back to Pilates - felt so hard as I did it but I always feel stronger after.
3. Ridiculous lunch of caviar crisps and fruit in the garden - well sometimes you just need to.