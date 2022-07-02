Previous
Next
Hipster hangout by boxplayer
183 / 365

Hipster hangout

A proper shop has finally moved into the old ironmonger's in the village - has been a revolving art gallery-type place for ages. The usual Hackney hipster stuff - all muted colours and minimalism. Some pleasant stuff but a lot of it rather samey.

Dave still not really turned the corner - very tired and washed out but he did come out into the garden for breakfast.

I cycled to Pilates and on to the village to pick up more fruit - buying some gorgeous pecorino which I seem to have almost scoffed totally since coming home with it.

3 good things
1. Deliveroo - was able to get groceries delivered to mum in about 15 minutes as her bus route is out till Monday.
2. Back to Pilates - felt so hard as I did it but I always feel stronger after.
3. Ridiculous lunch of caviar crisps and fruit in the garden - well sometimes you just need to.

Grasshopper https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-02

2 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
That does look a very interesting shop.
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise