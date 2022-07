Mural and overground

A London Overground train crosses the bridge over the marshes as I cycled round. Mural by Abraham o1 - tagged with the words memories and Mother's Day on his Facebook page.Dave took another test this morning - though he's not feeling so bad, it was still strongly positive. I took myself off for a marshes cycle ending up at the high street to top up on lemons and fruit. Cooked a casserole of orzo, fennel and vegetables for the week ahead.And finally got back to the folk club that opened up again for the first time since COVID a few weeks back. Jim Mageean from the north east singing shanties and all sorts.1. Hilary popped round with raspberries from her shrub - excellent as Dave is craving berries.2. Vegetables - chilli garlic anchovy broccoli and leftover potatoes for lunch in the garden.3. Local live music.2012 10 years later https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-03 3 July 2022Walthamstow E17