Mural and overground by boxplayer
184 / 365

Mural and overground

A London Overground train crosses the bridge over the marshes as I cycled round. Mural by Abraham o1 - tagged with the words memories and Mother's Day on his Facebook page.

Dave took another test this morning - though he's not feeling so bad, it was still strongly positive. I took myself off for a marshes cycle ending up at the high street to top up on lemons and fruit. Cooked a casserole of orzo, fennel and vegetables for the week ahead.

And finally got back to the folk club that opened up again for the first time since COVID a few weeks back. Jim Mageean from the north east singing shanties and all sorts.

1. Hilary popped round with raspberries from her shrub - excellent as Dave is craving berries.
2. Vegetables - chilli garlic anchovy broccoli and leftover potatoes for lunch in the garden.
3. Local live music.

2012 10 years later https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-03

3 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

