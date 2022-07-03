Mural and overground

A London Overground train crosses the bridge over the marshes as I cycled round. Mural by Abraham o1 - tagged with the words memories and Mother's Day on his Facebook page.
Dave took another test this morning - though he's not feeling so bad, it was still strongly positive. I took myself off for a marshes cycle ending up at the high street to top up on lemons and fruit. Cooked a casserole of orzo, fennel and vegetables for the week ahead.
And finally got back to the folk club that opened up again for the first time since COVID a few weeks back. Jim Mageean from the north east singing shanties and all sorts.
1. Hilary popped round with raspberries from her shrub - excellent as Dave is craving berries.
2. Vegetables - chilli garlic anchovy broccoli and leftover potatoes for lunch in the garden.
3. Local live music.