2012 10 years later by boxplayer
Photo 1781

2012 10 years later

On Walthamstow marshes where they seem to have been cutting the long grass and baling it up. Hard to believe the Olympics were 10 years ago. I had the best time, it's not often the Games come to your home town.

3 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
