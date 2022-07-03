Sign up
Photo 1781
2012 10 years later
On Walthamstow marshes where they seem to have been cutting the long grass and baling it up. Hard to believe the Olympics were 10 years ago. I had the best time, it's not often the Games come to your home town.
Mural and overground
3 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
