Photo 1782
Elizabeth line
First trip on the newly opened Elizabeth line. Very swanky and it has those automatic doors that remain closed until the train has stopped in the station, like the Jubilee line.
Warehouse W
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-05
5 July 2022
Liverpool Street EC2
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6790
photos
139
followers
152
following
488% complete
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
182
183
1780
184
1781
185
186
1782
The odd extra
M2101K6G
5th July 2022 9:03am
new
,
station
,
tube
,
underground
,
escalator
,
liverpool street
,
elizabeth line
Carole Sandford
ace
All shiny & new. Don’t look particularly busy, not like some tube stations.
July 5th, 2022
