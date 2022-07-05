Previous
Elizabeth line by boxplayer
Photo 1782

Elizabeth line

First trip on the newly opened Elizabeth line. Very swanky and it has those automatic doors that remain closed until the train has stopped in the station, like the Jubilee line.

5 July 2022
Liverpool Street EC2
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Carole Sandford ace
All shiny & new. Don’t look particularly busy, not like some tube stations.
July 5th, 2022  
