Warehouse W

Old remnants of the Royal Victoria Docks by the ExCel centre. Nice square in front of the conference centre, with a big sculpture of historical dock workers and views to the basin.
Fine morning again so breakfasted outside before leaving for the ExCel centre for a work conference. A chance to use the newly opened Elizabeth line. Some useful sessions at the conference: diversity and inclusion, how to build effective teams, and a session on Living with COVID with a guest appearance from Chris Whitty. A lot of walking between workshop rooms as well as between Elizabeth line stations - well at least I got my steps in.
Jennie was at the conference too so we had sandwiches for lunch sitting on the steps outside, enjoying the sunshine.
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned - let's see if Teflon man carries on as normal.
Thanks for all the comments on The Hitch-Hiker's Guide... A lot of fans out there. Like many of you I've read this before but not the others in the 'trilogy in five parts ' - worth doing?
3 good things
1. Another sunny breakfast in the garden, Dave joining me - he's still testing fairly strongly.
2. The swifts were screeching and circling low this morning and evening - you could almost see their cute little faces.
3. Mild enough to sit outside with a gin in the garden when I got home.