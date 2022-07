Warehouse W

Old remnants of the Royal Victoria Docks by the ExCel centre. Nice square in front of the conference centre, with a big sculpture of historical dock workers and views to the basin.Fine morning again so breakfasted outside before leaving for the ExCel centre for a work conference. A chance to use the newly opened Elizabeth line. Some useful sessions at the conference: diversity and inclusion, how to build effective teams, and a session on Living with COVID with a guest appearance from Chris Whitty. A lot of walking between workshop rooms as well as between Elizabeth line stations - well at least I got my steps in.Jennie was at the conference too so we had sandwiches for lunch sitting on the steps outside, enjoying the sunshine.Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned - let's see if Teflon man carries on as normal.Thanks for all the comments on The Hitch-Hiker's Guide... A lot of fans out there. Like many of you I've read this before but not the others in the 'trilogy in five parts ' - worth doing?3 good things1. Another sunny breakfast in the garden, Dave joining me - he's still testing fairly strongly.2. The swifts were screeching and circling low this morning and evening - you could almost see their cute little faces.3. Mild enough to sit outside with a gin in the garden when I got home.Elizabeth line https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-05 5 July 2022Docklands E16