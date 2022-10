Wooh second night out in a row on a school night. But when you've got music happening locally, you have to do it. Ben Moss, caller on the right, had just 'morris danced' the London Marathon in aid of Rainbow Migration https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ben-moss and this was a follow-up ceilidh fundraiser for the same cause. David on guitar also completed the Marathon on Sunday in aid of RNIB https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DavidDelarre Excellent evening of great tunes from fab musicians and a very talented relaxed caller. Lots of nice people ready to throw themselves into the dancing. Got so into it, kept forgetting to check my on-call phone.And I'd cycled to Zumba earlier.3 good things1. I'm not dead yet and my knees still exist after dancing every dance but one. Knees did grumble though as did Dave's.2. We won the raffle - a bottle of organic wine.3. Weather still beautifully clement.Dancers https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-03 3 October 2022Walthamstow E17