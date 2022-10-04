Previous
Next
Impromptu supper by boxplayer
277 / 365

Impromptu supper

Both very tired this evening and I also seemed to get very cold and hid under the duvet once I'd logged off work having had a frustrating afternoon trying to start on my regrading statement and being interrupted. So I cobbled together a bread and salmon supper with some random leftover avocado and mozzarella.

1. Gone Fishing - so gentle, funny and poignant - the fishing's irrelevant, just a vehicle for silly chat and musings on friendship, health and life's priorities. And I love the way they didn't take the mickey out of the Nessie hunter.
2. Raw cavolo nero - chewy, but somehow pleasing.
3. Second day Dave's got back in good time - he's started his winter hours.

4 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Looks very colourful and healthy
October 4th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
I'd imagine the raw cavolo takes some serious chewing, your impromptu supper looks tasty, albeit a small portion for supper ( I assume supper is what we call tea i.e. your evening meal )
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise