Previous
Next
Nights drawing in by boxplayer
278 / 365

Nights drawing in

As I leave Zumba this evening. Doctor badgering me to go and do my blood pressure et al so need to make sure I'm keeping the exercise up. Rather dull day compared to previous and some rain. Another quiet day off.

Found out Loretta Lynn (Coal Miner's Daughter) died yesterday.

1. Played a lot of music
2. Booked several autumn folk concerts - things to look forward to.
3. Same stand-in at Zumba as on Monday - excellent workout from a lively woman to a lot of Bollywood/bhangra stuff.

5 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley
Zumba is great exercise, I’ve recently fallen in love with yoga, and learning about brain health.
I hope you make your appointment tomorrow.
Great photo…
October 5th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
La danse cet un très beau exercice. Joli capture
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise