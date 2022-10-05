Nights drawing in

As I leave Zumba this evening. Doctor badgering me to go and do my blood pressure et al so need to make sure I'm keeping the exercise up. Rather dull day compared to previous and some rain. Another quiet day off.



Found out Loretta Lynn (Coal Miner's Daughter) died yesterday.



1. Played a lot of music

2. Booked several autumn folk concerts - things to look forward to.

3. Same stand-in at Zumba as on Monday - excellent workout from a lively woman to a lot of Bollywood/bhangra stuff.



5 October 2022

Walthamstow E17