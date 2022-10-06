Previous
Emerald of London by boxplayer
279 / 365

Emerald of London

On the Thames - looking across to Vauxhall with the Shard just poking up between buildings in the background. Walking to Vauxhall tube from work.

No other team members in the office for a dull and frustrating day of still not getting started on my regrading statement.

3 good things
1.A cold start but still mild and the sun was lovely and glistening this evening.
2. Some interest in our vacancy from previous interns.
3. Exotic mushrooms and corn on the cob for supper with cavolo nero - nice but healthy especially as I went butter-free.

Riverwalk House curves https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-06

6 October 2022
Millbank SW1
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
76% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great view with a glimpse of the shard.
October 6th, 2022  
