Night streetscape with rain

So I wasn't expecting that - a cycle back from Zumba in the rainy dark. Having been feeling very self-satisfied at remembering many of the moves for this particular class, I got a rude shock at the rain shower outside as I was leaving. Was quite bedraggled by the time I wheeled the bike inside. And it had been quite pleasant with sunshine most of the day.



Dave returned not long after me having been at a leaving do for his colleague P. Stuffed with party nibbles he didn't want to partake of my baked potato supper.



3 good things

1. Finally knuckled down and whipped up 500 words for my regrading statement.

2. It rained on the way back from Zumba not on the way there.

3. The Divine Order - what a fab little film about women in Switzerland finally getting the right to vote - in 1971 ffs. Never take the rights you have for granted - hard won by generations before us.



7 October 2022

Walthamstow E17