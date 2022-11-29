Drowned street

A rather sad contrast to yesterday's pretty park puddle - all the grubbiness of a busy London street complete with a line of traffic cones. The roadworks throughout London never end.



Into the office, but no park views today as I had the heaviest bag to carry so walked the short way in from the tube. Having left my laptop charger at work last Monday, I had to bring my heavy version in case someone had snaffled it (they had!). And I had my choir folder and scores to return.



M arrived en route to Ireland from Greece to stay for a couple of nights.



3 good things

1. Practising Christmas repertoire at choir rehearsal now - carols, but also Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium, White Christmas and Supertrouper.

2. Dave rustled up supper of super mushroom and cheese omelettes.

3. Nice catch-up with M's escapades in Athens.



Westminster SW1