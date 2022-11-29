Previous
Drowned street by boxplayer
333 / 365

Drowned street

A rather sad contrast to yesterday's pretty park puddle - all the grubbiness of a busy London street complete with a line of traffic cones. The roadworks throughout London never end.

Into the office, but no park views today as I had the heaviest bag to carry so walked the short way in from the tube. Having left my laptop charger at work last Monday, I had to bring my heavy version in case someone had snaffled it (they had!). And I had my choir folder and scores to return.

M arrived en route to Ireland from Greece to stay for a couple of nights.

3 good things
1. Practising Christmas repertoire at choir rehearsal now - carols, but also Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium, White Christmas and Supertrouper.
2. Dave rustled up supper of super mushroom and cheese omelettes.
3. Nice catch-up with M's escapades in Athens.

Westminster SW1
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflection.
November 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
The cones are multiplying
November 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That is a fabulous pov
November 30th, 2022  
