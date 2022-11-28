Drowned park

Well not really, just a little puddle as I cycled back from Zumba.



Uploading quickly and early as our broadband seems to be on the blink and I'm naughtily piggy backing off my work phone's hotspot.



Was fine this morning, but wasn't working when I returned from Zumba. Nothing on the service status page, neighbour also on Virgin Media hasn't a problem and only one or two references on Twitter could see to a similar local problem. Eventually called Virgin Media and they can't send anyone until next Monday. Good thing I can work via my work phone hotspot - fairly shocking service for what is now for most of us an essential service.



Unless it somehow comes back, sorry for lack of commenting.



Stop press: we're back! Fingers crossed it stays.



3 good things

1. Working from home so able to start later after the busy weekend.

2. Dry and autumnal day, nice cycling through the park.

3. Pumpkin and lentil soup for lunch.



Walthamstow E17