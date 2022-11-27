Christmas has started

Some of the highlights from the Kew Gardens light trail - an illuminated Palm House, the cathedral of light and a fave this year, this changing nature carpet on one of the paths.
A trip to the Finnish Church Christmas Fair and an evening at Christmas at Kew made for a busy day, but Christmas has officially started.
Quite exhausted after an early start. Niece arriving tomorrow so we got up to hoover and degrime the bathroom before a snatched breakfast and rushing out to pick up mum.
If you don't get to the Finnish Church Christmas Fair on the dot it opens it can be difficult to get in what with how popular it now is. And as expected, there was a sizeable queue inching forward just as we arrived at 12. No probs getting in nor for other niece E who joined us as we were tucking into sausage and mash and vodka-strengthened glöggi.
Very chocka in there, but stocked up on rye bread, herring, Fazer chocolates, glöggi as well as a few Christmas presents. Stopped for open rye sandwiches and cinnamon buns before heading home - as we left we saw the disconsolate queue of people several blocks long - it was now one in, one out.
Dropped mum off and then home for barely an hour's turnaround. As it was seemingly much quicker, we went by tube via Victoria and the district line rather than our favourite overground via Gospel Oak route. Big mistake, it wasn't quicker and the district line train was heaving. I harrumphed and swore a lot on our group WhatsApp which improved my mood.
Only 10 mins late though and we met F and S at Victoria Gate for our Kew Gardens lights tour. A mulled wine to start and then a leisurely stroll along the 2.6km trail with a cinnamon bun stop half way round. Fab as always although felt a little more understated than previous years - suspect everyone's feeling the austerity pinch. And the Palm House finale has brought back Let It Go from Frozen!
3 good things
1. Despite the grim forecast, it didn't rain!
2. Lots of Christmas presents found at the Finnish Church Christmas Fair and the Kew Gardens shop.
3. Feel so lucky to be able to enjoy these transient things - while others are battling the most austere economic conditions since decades or, further afield, trying to shelter from deadly missiles that, in addition to killing thousands, have no doubt destroyed or badly damaged their botanic gardens.
Traditional selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-11-26
The cold never bothered me anyway https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-11-27
27 November 2022
Kew Gardens, Surrey