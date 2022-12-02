Previous
Traffic cone with added Phlegm by boxplayer
336 / 365

I could start a traffic cone series. Or maybe not. Street art by Phlegm outside Yonder - a climbing space-cum-workspace-cum-fitness studio. All very hipster Walthamstow. As I went on a lunchtime walk. Very cold finally but nice and bright.

3 good things
1. Finally got to the German Deli shop - lots of sausage obvs and lebküchen - bought a nice loaf of seeded rye.
2. Found some fried egg crisps in Nourished Communities - they were vile but gave us a good laugh - Dave thought they weren't that bad.
3. Dave saw a whole gang of longtailed tits at work.

2 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
