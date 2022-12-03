Previous
Perfect mulled wine by boxplayer
337 / 365

Perfect mulled wine

With lebkuchen and shortbread - Dave going in for a biscuit.

Halloumi fry-up with R and R first thing and a lot of chat about favourite 80s fantasy/sci-fi films. They went off after to explore the village on foot and I cycled up there for a Makers Market.

Spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get my cranky laptop to get going, have a big backlog of pics to back up.

Mum joined us later and Dave heated up the mulled wine. R left for his flight and niece R stayed with mum and us for fish and chips and a viewing of Dial M for Murder - excellent suspenseful storytelling.

3 good things
1. A few more Christmas presents found at the Makers Market and the village shops including my Secret Santa.
2. It's now proper cold - perfect mulled wine weather.
3. No calls on my on-call phone.

