Perfect mulled wine

With lebkuchen and shortbread - Dave going in for a biscuit.



Halloumi fry-up with R and R first thing and a lot of chat about favourite 80s fantasy/sci-fi films. They went off after to explore the village on foot and I cycled up there for a Makers Market.



Spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get my cranky laptop to get going, have a big backlog of pics to back up.



Mum joined us later and Dave heated up the mulled wine. R left for his flight and niece R stayed with mum and us for fish and chips and a viewing of Dial M for Murder - excellent suspenseful storytelling.



3 good things

1. A few more Christmas presents found at the Makers Market and the village shops including my Secret Santa.

2. It's now proper cold - perfect mulled wine weather.

3. No calls on my on-call phone.



3 December 2022

Walthamstow E17