Bellowhead gin

I hate Bellowhead - just wanted an excuse to get another bottle of gin in. Only joking - I love Bellowhead. Gin in celebration of the 10th anniversary of album Broadside and their reunion tour.



So all the ice and snow has gone as the temperatures have risen and the rain came down a lot of the night and day. Working from home - incident with our mailbox still a problem. Sent a strong message on the incident ticket about how this is a continuing risk.



1. Always nice to try a new gin - a fairly solid London style gin, very traditionally junipery.

2. Able to keep the heating off again in the day with the warmer temperatures.

3. New fibre optic tree bulbs arrived - so we have a little tree in the bedroom to cheer us.



19 December 2022

Walthamstow E17