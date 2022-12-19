Previous
Bellowhead gin by boxplayer
Bellowhead gin

I hate Bellowhead - just wanted an excuse to get another bottle of gin in. Only joking - I love Bellowhead. Gin in celebration of the 10th anniversary of album Broadside and their reunion tour.

So all the ice and snow has gone as the temperatures have risen and the rain came down a lot of the night and day. Working from home - incident with our mailbox still a problem. Sent a strong message on the incident ticket about how this is a continuing risk.

1. Always nice to try a new gin - a fairly solid London style gin, very traditionally junipery.
2. Able to keep the heating off again in the day with the warmer temperatures.
3. New fibre optic tree bulbs arrived - so we have a little tree in the bedroom to cheer us.

19 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
19 December 2022

william wooderson
With tonic and slice of lemon and ice cubes: perfect!
December 19th, 2022  
Agnes ace
Cheers
December 19th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Ooh cheers, will have to look out for this gin🥂
December 19th, 2022  
