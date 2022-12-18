On F and C's fibre optic tree in their lovely if extremely bijou flat. First time visiting since they moved out.
Rain started mid-morning, start of the big thaw. So was very damp and bleak as we set off, first to Sainsbury's to pick up shopping for mum as she's not been able to get out for a week, what with bus disruptions, ice and snow, and a cold. A tense drive to Highgate after trying to get to the chemist to pick up mum's order before it closed at 1.30. But even though we just made it at 1.15, it was already shut, that is if it had ever been open.
Dropped off mum's shopping, before driving on to F and C's. Rather hard to find and we struggled for a bit until F sent a Google Maps reference. Interesting estate they're on of striking early 20th century mansion blocks. Tiny tiny flat but very nice and a great location. P and T joined us not long after.
Only meant to stay for a cup of tea and mince pies after which they were going out for a meal. But having started watching the World Cup final between Argentina and France, F and C ended up cancelling their restaurant and we stayed till the bitter end of possibly the most thrilling and stressful match I've ever seen. Don't normally watch football as I get so stressed. In the end after a tense couple of hours of France coming up from 2-nil down, extra time and penalties, Argentina prevailed.
We decided against staying for a takeaway and drove home for tagliatelle after an afternoon of mince pies and chocolate cake.
1. Picked up the Christmas Radio Times in Sainsbury's, always a treat.
2. Mum feeling much improved, better to get a cold out of the way before Christmas.
3. Third series of His Dark Materials has started.