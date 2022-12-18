Previous
World Cup champions by boxplayer
Photo 1874

World Cup champions

Lionel Messi holds up the cup after Argentina beat France in the final. Thought I was going to pass out with the tension during the most ridiculously stressful match ever.

18 December 2022
Highgate N6
Carole Sandford ace
As the man of the house had headed south this afternoon, I didn’t have to watch, so didn’t. But, I did see the penalties, as turned over to see the news, which was obviously delayed. It was a good match apparently, so I was informed.
December 18th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
Prior to the match I wanted Argentina to win (for Messi), but as the game progressed, my support changed to Les Bleus, as I thought Argentina were rather dirty, not just nudges off the ball or pushing , but some rather rough and dangerous tackles. Cracking game
December 18th, 2022  
