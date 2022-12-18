Sign up
Photo 1874
World Cup champions
Lionel Messi holds up the cup after Argentina beat France in the final. Thought I was going to pass out with the tension during the most ridiculously stressful match ever.
Bauble
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-12-18
18 December 2022
Highgate N6
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7084
photos
145
followers
151
following
513% complete
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1872
348
349
350
351
1873
1874
352
Tags
football
,
television
,
argentina
,
telly
,
final
,
champions
,
world cup
,
football match
,
lionel messi
Carole Sandford
ace
As the man of the house had headed south this afternoon, I didn’t have to watch, so didn’t. But, I did see the penalties, as turned over to see the news, which was obviously delayed. It was a good match apparently, so I was informed.
December 18th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
Prior to the match I wanted Argentina to win (for Messi), but as the game progressed, my support changed to Les Bleus, as I thought Argentina were rather dirty, not just nudges off the ball or pushing , but some rather rough and dangerous tackles. Cracking game
December 18th, 2022
