A touch of glitter

Selfridge's Brasserie of Light had a giant glittery flying horse coming out of the wall, seen in the table reflection. As we were both going into town for Christmas shopping we decided to book somewhere nice to meet up for lunch.
Dave headed straight to Oxford Street and I got off earlier to walk down Upper Street, Islington - always a good shopping street. But it wasn't initially productive - over the years it's got harder to buy for friends that have everything or too much stuff you don't want to clutter up their closets more.
Found a new square with shops and also a small market at the back with an artisan food market, so found luxury comestibles which are always a good move. Penhaligon's yielded Dave's perfume but Hotel Chocolat had irritatingly run out of their traditional Christmas sleekster.
Met Dave at the brasserie for a slap-up Christmas shopping day treat - oysters and champagne, veggie burger and a shared delicious mixed chocolate dessert. Very glitzy in there and full of identikit women with bleached blonde hair. A group of four at a neighbouring table amused me by doing a full makeup refresh at the table - powder puffs flying.
Did a bit more shopping after, finding the sleekster, but not the Moleskine cahiers that Dave also wanted (Amazon to the rescue), and a faux fur throw in M&S for mum, before heading home.
3 good things
1. We know how to shop in Oxford Street on a weekend before Christmas. There are streets parallel to it both north and south - to avoid the crowds, we use those to travel down then pop up like moles exactly where our shop of choice is.
2. Luxury dining - you need to treat yourself when hard at work buying treats for others.
3. Good mannered Londoners - don't ever let anyone say we're a horrid unfriendly bunch. I can't remember a time when I haven't been offered a seat on the tube. Most of the time I'm profusely grateful but politely decline - but after a day on your feet and with heavy bags, I accepted the offer from the young man gladly.