Ice crystals

The sun shone brilliantly today but the snow and ice remains in the garden.



Entertained this morning by the most enormous lorry that arrived to move M and S across the way - was the length of several houses. It eventually managed to park. IT issue still not resolved at work and tried to escalate it with our head of unit. Amazingly someone from IT got in touch directly - but no fix yet.



After work, braved the still seriously icy pavements to visit the flat to do an inspection.



3 good things

1. The tenants have kitted out the flat nicely, looks lovely - bit of damp in the bathroom that might need investigating in the new year.

2. Gave the tenants a Christmas bottle of wine and in return they gave me some homemade mince pies.

3. Fish and chips for supper while finishing off Strike.



16 December 2022

Walthamstow E17