Previous
Next
Back outside by boxplayer
354 / 365

Back outside

After our week of ice and snow, I got out at lunchtime. Returning through the park after finally getting to the post office to send off cards abroad - they won't obviously get there in time now but never mind.

Work getting quieter as the Christmas break approaches but still battling our system problem.

Saddened to hear that Terry Hall of the Specials and the Fun Boy Three has died at the young age of 63. Their music so much a part of my late 70s/early 80s youth - a soundtrack to some dark times: riots, unemployment, the National Front and the rise of Thatcher's Britain.

1. Gorgeous sunny day after yesterday's darkness and rain.
2. Halloumi pepper and homemade chips for supper.
3. Remembering good pop songs https://youtu.be/JdlhLfwCE6c

20 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Finding the green and the 15° warmer so suddenly quite a shock!
December 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light and shadow.
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise