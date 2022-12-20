Back outside

After our week of ice and snow, I got out at lunchtime. Returning through the park after finally getting to the post office to send off cards abroad - they won't obviously get there in time now but never mind.
Work getting quieter as the Christmas break approaches but still battling our system problem.
Saddened to hear that Terry Hall of the Specials and the Fun Boy Three has died at the young age of 63. Their music so much a part of my late 70s/early 80s youth - a soundtrack to some dark times: riots, unemployment, the National Front and the rise of Thatcher's Britain.
1. Gorgeous sunny day after yesterday's darkness and rain.
2. Halloumi pepper and homemade chips for supper.
3. Remembering good pop songs https://youtu.be/JdlhLfwCE6c