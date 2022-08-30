Previous
Sea Catch Fish by boxplayer
Photo 1812

Sea Catch Fish

With a mural by Zarah Hussain, the pattern chosen by local residents. A bit further down the high street as I walked to the restaurant, the road was taped off with a police cordon. Not sure what had happened.

30 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
Photo Details

