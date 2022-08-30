Sign up
Photo 1812
Sea Catch Fish
With a mural by Zarah Hussain, the pattern chosen by local residents. A bit further down the high street as I walked to the restaurant, the road was taped off with a police cordon. Not sure what had happened.
First oyster
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-30
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - DucksGB
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-30
30 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Photo Details
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th August 2022 6:51pm
Tags
street
,
shop
,
mural
,
street art
,
fishmonger
,
fish shop
,
zarah hussain
