London 2012 - DucksGB by boxplayer
Photo 1560

London 2012 - DucksGB

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

I acquired quite a few TeamGB ducks at the time which still sit on our kitchen window ledge - meet Football Duck, Boxing Duck, Swimming Duck and Cycling Duck.

Photo originally taken 30 August 2012
Walthamstow E17
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...


Renee Salamon ace
How cute are they
August 31st, 2022  
