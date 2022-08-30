Sign up
Photo 1560
London 2012 - DucksGB
London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
I acquired quite a few TeamGB ducks at the time which still sit on our kitchen window ledge - meet Football Duck, Boxing Duck, Swimming Duck and Cycling Duck.
First oyster
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-30
Sea Catch Fish
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-08-30
Photo originally taken 30 August 2012
Walthamstow E17
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6903
photos
138
followers
150
following
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1810
240
1811
1559
241
1560
1812
242
Tags
ducks
,
duck
,
floating
,
olympic games
,
float
,
rubber duck
,
rubber ducks
,
london 2012
,
london olympics 2012
Renee Salamon
ace
How cute are they
August 31st, 2022
