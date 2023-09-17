Previous
Colour on the street by boxplayer
Colour on the street

A water outlet has been given the odd lick of paint.

17 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Bill Davidson
A nice little touch.
September 17th, 2023  
ajisaac
A Fire Hydrant (FH) probably marked clearer if needed by the fire brigade?
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours but still I need of a repaint.
September 17th, 2023  
