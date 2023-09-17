Sign up
260 / 365
260 / 365
The World's End
Not with a bang but in a puddle. Longstanding pub in the heart of Camden Town. A few heavy showers today and the predicted cooler temperatures, though still fairly humid.
Here today for a second ceilidh band class learning Goddesses. Otherwise more holiday admin, ordering currency etc.
Colour on the street
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-17
17 September 2023
Camden Town NW1
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
256
2021
257
258
259
2022
2023
260
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2023
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
17th September 2023 5:16pm
pub
,
reflection
,
street
,
wet
,
puddle
,
camden town
Bill Davidson
This is a fabulous capture.
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections.
September 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that looks amazing - is it real or did you create this effect?
September 17th, 2023
