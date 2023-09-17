Previous
The World's End by boxplayer
260 / 365

The World's End

Not with a bang but in a puddle. Longstanding pub in the heart of Camden Town. A few heavy showers today and the predicted cooler temperatures, though still fairly humid.

Here today for a second ceilidh band class learning Goddesses. Otherwise more holiday admin, ordering currency etc.

Colour on the street https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-09-17

17 September 2023
Camden Town NW1
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
This is a fabulous capture.
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
September 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that looks amazing - is it real or did you create this effect?
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise