Overground mosaics

At Blackhorse Road station. The last really warm day apparently - rain and cooler temperatures from tomorrow.
Got the overground to Upper Holloway and walked to Archway to meet mum and have a look around the little Saturday market they have there. Found a stall selling those one-size Italian linen shirts and tunics and ended up buying 3 plus a scarf. The stallholder gave me a discount. Seemed to know mum also - which is good.
We went for lunch - sitting on their terrace - at Cafe Forum just at the top of Holloway Road. An extensive menu and huge portions - I had the Mediterranean breakfast and Mum ate half her halloumi wrap and chips and took the rest home in a box. After she went and sat in the square while I browsed a couple of charity shops. She was still there when I popped back and had bumped into her friend I.
Came home to think about how much money we might need to bring on holiday and back up photos. Quite stuffed but still planning on making Ottolenghi's patatas bravas and chickpea thingie that was in the Guardian this morning.