Photo 2022
The Color Purple
A glorious book which I haven't read since my 20s. So full of life and humanity.
Overground mosaics
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-16
16 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
7602
photos
164
followers
186
following
553% complete
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2020
255
256
2021
257
258
259
2022
Views
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th September 2023 12:11pm
Tags
book
,
purple
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
alice walker
,
read books
,
the color purple
