Previous
The Color Purple by boxplayer
Photo 2022

The Color Purple

A glorious book which I haven't read since my 20s. So full of life and humanity.

Overground mosaics https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-09-16

16 September 2023
Walthamstow E17
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise