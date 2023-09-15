Cooler purple

It's been a while since I've done one of my Tequila Mockingbird literary cocktail pairings. A cooler purple (Color Purple geddit?) is a very pleasant short drink involving crème de cassis (should have been crème de mûre but Sainsbury's didn't have any), peach schnapps, light rum and lemon juice.



Another warm day 25ish and another day working from home apart from nipping to Sainsbury's in search of weird cocktail ingredients. Mum finally made it to the building society yesterday to see why her cheque to my niece bounced - all fine, think she wrote it out from the wrong account.



Too lazy to cook, we ordered delicious food from Taro - not sushi this time, I went for a salmon teri don. And watched an impressive The Secret Garden featuring Colin Firth and Julie Walters.



15 September 2023

Walthamstow E17